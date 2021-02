FBI Most Wanted 2x05 Clip from episode 5 season 2

FBI Most Wanted 2x05 Clip from episode 5 season 2 - “The Line” – After a rogue militia group opens fire on several teenagers crossing the Canadian border into the U.S., the team races to find the ringleader and his final target.

Also, Jess’ relationship with his father, Byron (Terry O’Quinn), reaches a breaking point, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan.

26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

