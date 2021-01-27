Crime Scene The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Trailer

Crime Scene The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From director Joe Berlinger (CONVERSATIONS WITH A KILLER: THE TED BUNDY TAPES, PARADISE LOST), CRIME SCENE: THE VANISHING AT THE CECIL HOTEL is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime.

For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city's most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers.

In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case.

Lam's disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

Directed by Joe Berlinger release date February 10, 2021 (on Netflix)