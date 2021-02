The Barbarians (1987) - Peter Paul, David Paul, Richard Lynch

The Barbarians (1987) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two twin barbarians seek revenge from the warlord who massacred their tribe and captured them when they were small children.

Director: Ruggero Deodato Writers: Alberto Piferi, James R.

Silke, James R.

Silke Stars: Peter Paul, David Paul, Richard Lynch