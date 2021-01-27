Watch: Woman freed from Pakistan jail, returns to Aurangabad after 18 years

A 65-year-old woman, who was in Pakistan jail, returned to India after 18 years.
Hasina Begum had gone to Pakistan to meet her husband's relatives but landed up in a Pakistani jail after she lost her passport.
She returned to India on Tuesday after Aurangabad police filed a report on the matter.
She was received by her relatives and Aurangabad police officials upon her return.
According to the information received from the police, Begum who is a resident of Rashidpura area under the City Chowk police station limits in Aurangabad is married to Dilshad Ahmed who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
Pakistan released Begum last week and handed her over to Indian authorities.