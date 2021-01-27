China starts using analswabs to test covid-19 as cases surge, travelers horrified| Oneindia News

In a very unusual way to test Covid-19, China has gone a step further.

China has started using analswab to test covid.

Officials took analswabs from residents of neighbourhoods with confirmed Covid-19 cases in Beijing last week, while those in designated quarantine facilities have also undergone the test.

The new method of testing Covid has left the travellers and the social media users horrified.

China has imposed stricter requirements on international arrivals in an effort to keep domestic transmission close to zero.

