EU demands AstraZeneca contract after delays

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine supplies, an EU official said on Wednesday, in an escalation of the row over delivery delays.
Soraya Ali reports.
The CEO of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says the EU signed its contract with the firm three months after the UK did,..
AstraZeneca's chief executive has hit back at the EU by saying that "glitches" in the supply of coronavirus vaccines to the bloc..