Holocaust Remembrance Day

People across the world take time on Jan.

This annual day of commemoration....on january 27th each year...the united nations urges everyone to honor the six million jewish victims of the holocaust and millions of other victims of nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

It was on this date....january 27th.... 1945...auschwitz- birkenau, the largest nazi concentration and death camp, was liberated by the red army.

Leaders from the united states and europe will join holocaust survivors today at 1pm eastern....in conveying the urgent responsibility in protecting the lessons and legacy of holocaust history and to defend the truth now more than ever.

You can watch that ceremony live on youtube.

We have a link for you to do so...on our website...wktv.com