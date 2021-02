Though students are excited to get back to class, some say GBAPS' plan to return is 'not acceptable'

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Area Public School District announced a first wave (Head Start to grade 5, grades 6 and 9) of students will return in person on March 29.

Every other grade will have the chance to return on April 5 in an A-B cohort model, which students in fifth and ninth grades will follow as well.