Roseburg homeless commission, advocates find solutions to help unhoused

6" after another person was found dead in roseburg from being unsheltered, homeless advocates are trying to find a way to make sure it doesnt happen again.

I didn know her at all.

I already lost three friends?

Finding out another homeless person died this month was hard for michael kelly.

As a homeless man himself, he says he doing everything to help himself?and others surivive.

00:13 michael kelly?for me it been really rough.

But i trying to stay warm?

Homeless advocate betsy cunningham says the woman who was found dead in the umpqua river monday was the third homeless person to die in the elements this month alone.

She says the community needs to step up and find better ways to protect the homeless from dying.

Phoner:?we need to find out why.

You know, it not good enough to just accept it as someone who was just a homeless person?

But mayor larry rich says that exactly what the newly formed homeless commission set out to do.

They met for the first time monday& to discuss their goals.

Larry rich, mayor, city of roseburg: we realized we need a more immediate thing to do.

How can we help them now?

00:52 evita:?cunningham says she glad the commission is already thinking about how to help people through the rest of the winter.

She says the priority should getting the homeless people more equipment as soon as possible?

Rich says they wanted to open a temporary warming shelter& since the dream center opted out this year due to covid-19.

But he says it wasn feasible& since the winter season is ending.

So what we decided to do is work with the dream center.

That person is going to let us know what the immediate needs are to keep the homeless from freezing?

Kelly says he apperciates the effort the community is putting into helping the homeless.

He says he hopes this momentum continues.?yeah, it been really rough?

In roseburg