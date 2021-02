Nancy Drew S02E03 The Secret of Solitary Scribe

Nancy Drew 2x03 "The Secret of Solitary Scribe" Season 2 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - TICK TOCK – With time running out, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them.

Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star.

Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Alex Taub (#203).

Original airdate 2/3/2021.