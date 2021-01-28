Realtor unveils the 'worst apartment ever' in 'insane' TikTok

A realtor on TikTok could not resist sharing whathe calls the “worst apartment ever [in] NYC”.The TikToker, who goes by New York City Realtoron the app only started his account a few days ago.“People ask me, ‘What is the worst apartmentyou’ve ever seen?'

… I’m going to show you”.“This is what $1,600 gets youin the most desirable neighborhoodin New York City,” he said.According to his hashtags, the location appearsto be the West Village area of Manhattan.The apartment is tiny and doesn’t feature muchbeyond a single window overlooking the street.“Zero oven, one mini-fridge, no stove andonly one singular closet,” the realtor said.“How is this even allowed,” one user commented.“I would go insane,” another added.The bathroom situation is not madeimmediately clear, and the realtorteases that he will create a follow-upvideo to explain where it’s located.“Bathroom is Starbucks threeblocks away,” one user joked