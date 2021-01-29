Pandemic pushes Southwest to first full-year loss since 1972

The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.
Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972.
The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.
Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972.
012720 snow 5-630
*STURGIS, **MI / ACCESSWIRE /** January 28, 2021 /* *Sturgis Bancorp, Inc*. (OTCQX:*STBI*) today announced net income of $6.0..