'Tough to prepare for Bumrah': England opener Burns ahead of Test series

England cricket team have arrived in Chennai to lock horns with Virat Kohli & Co.

India and England will play a four-match Test series starting from February 5.

English opener Rory Burns said Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a tough bowler to plan for.

Burns' comment comes ahead of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Burns said Indians are in a 'pretty handy form' and it will be a big challenge facing them.

The England squad led by Joe Root is meanwhile under a mandatory six-day quarantine.

On Monday, England beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd test, clinching the series 2-0.

India and England are set to lock horns in four tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.