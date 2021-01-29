West Virginia Man Arrested Near U.S. Capitol

Police in Washington D.C.
Arrested a man near the U.S. Capitol who said he was concerned about the integrity of the 2020 election.
They found a handgun and 20 rounds of unregistered ammunition in his vehicle.
Police in Washington D.C.
Arrested a man near the U.S. Capitol who said he was concerned about the integrity of the 2020 election.
They found a handgun and 20 rounds of unregistered ammunition in his vehicle.
012720 snow 5-630
A West Virginia woman took a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers as she accompanied supporters of President Donald..