West Virginia delegate charged 1.8.21

After livestreaming himself taking part in the Capitol riot on Wednesday, the Department of Justice has charged a West Virginia delegate

Department says it has charged a west virginia state lawmaker with entering a restricted area of the u.s. capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters.

Virginia delegate charged for taking part in d.c.riot prosecuotrs announced republican delegate derrick evans was among those facing charges for stormingthe capitol on wednesday.

Lawmakers from at least seven other states... including here in kentucky... traveled to washington, d.c., for demonstrations that turned violent.

But it's unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of pro- trump supporters that attacked the u.s.