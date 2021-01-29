Dow Movers: JNJ, WBA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%.

Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 28.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 4.0%.

Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 3.4%, and Boeing, trading up 0.6% on the day.