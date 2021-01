Florida Congresswoman called out after calling Parkland shooting 'false flag' operation Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:01s 29 Jan 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Florida Congresswoman called out after calling Parkland shooting 'false flag' operation Georgian Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to be slammed for controversial comments she made about the Parkland Florida shooting. She claimed the 2018 school shooting was a "false flag" operation.

CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS SHE MADEABOUT THE PARKLAND FLORIDASHOOTING.SHE CLAIMED THE 2018 SCHOOLSHOOTING WAS A "FALSE FLAG"OPERATION.NOW -- THE MOTHER OF A TEACHERWHO WAS KILLED IS SPEAKING OUT."SHE HAS NO RIGHT TO TRIVIALIZETHE MURDER OF 17 INNOCENTLIVES THAT WERE TAKEN ONFEBRUARY 14, 2018.SHE HAS NO RIGHT TO NEGATESCOTT'S HEROISM.AND SHE HAS NO RIGHT TO DEMEANMY SON'S MEMORY WITH HERCONSPIRACY THEORIES.SHE JUST HAS NO RIGHT.AND WE NEED TO SPEAK OUTBECAUSE WE NEED TO TAKE THATRIGHT AWAY FROM HER."GREENE IS ALSO MAKING HEADLINESFOR HER CLAIMS -- THAT THE ONEOCTOBER SHOOTING HERE IN LASVEGAS WAS STAGED.SHE HAS LONG BEEN ACCUSED OFRACIST COMMENTS AND IS LINKEDTO Q-ANON.SHE WAS ELECTED TO THE HOUSE INNOVEMBER AFTER WINNING THEREPUBLICAN PRIMARY IN A HEAVILYCONSERVATIVE DISTRICT.