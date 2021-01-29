Elizabeth Warren Debunks Wealth Tax Myth

“The wealthiest in this country are paying less in taxes than everyone else.” Sen.
Elizabeth Warren set the record straight after a CNBC reporter suggested that the rich would leave the U.S. over a new wealth tax.
“The wealthiest in this country are paying less in taxes than everyone else.” Sen.
Elizabeth Warren set the record straight after a CNBC reporter suggested that the rich would leave the U.S. over a new wealth tax.
Saying the US has debated wealth inequality for years, Warren tells CNBC the pandemic "could accelerate it at a rate that we had..
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said the stock market is not reflective of the real economy, and a wealth tax would combat..