Justin Timberlake, Naomi Watts, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci Star in New Movies This

This week's releases are filled with big names and big emotions.

Justin Timberlake takes on one of the most dramatic roles of his acting career in Palmer.

Naomi Watts depicts the true story of a woman coping with tragedy in Penguin Bloom.

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in crime thriller, The Little Things.

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play a gay couple struggling with dementia in Supernova.