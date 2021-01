Bapu was saved by a cook: The story of Batak Mian | Oneindia News

On January 30th, 1948 Nathuram Godse pumped three bullets, taking the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led a non violent struggle for India's independence.

While everyone remembers Godse, there is a man largely forgotten by history who stood up to his British master and saved Gandhi's life.

This is his story.

