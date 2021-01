Rajnath Singh pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30.

Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat along with other officials also paid homage to Bapu, on his 73rd death anniversary today.

Mahatma Gandhi led India to freedom from British colonial rule.

He was assassinated on Jan 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.