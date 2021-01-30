President, PM, others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary

Nation remembered the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

President Kovind, VP Naidu paid homage to Mahatma on his 73rd death anniversary.

PM Modi paid tributes to Mahatma and said his ideals continue to motivate millions.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Gandhiji on his death anniversary.

CDS Bipin Rawat along with other officials also paid homage to Bapu.

Paying tribute, Delhi CM said Mahatma’s ideals of truth and non-violence are still relevant.

UP CM Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj.

Mahatma’s death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' day or Shaheed divas.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.