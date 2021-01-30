Chief Ministers pay obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi

Chief Ministers of several states paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid homage to Bapu at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on January 30.

Cabinet ministers and other leaders were present at the event.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also remembered Mahatma Gandhi as he paid tribute to him at the Congress office in Raipur.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with state Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid obeisance to the man who played a major role in getting India free from British colonial rule in 1947.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Bapu at the Gandhi Statue in Hazratganj.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on 30 January 1948.