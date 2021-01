CM Baghel inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Raipur

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel has inaugurated a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The statue was inaugurated in Raipur on January 30.

While addressing an event, CM Baghel said, "On this day, the beacon of peace was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

But the Mahatma continues to inspire us to this day."