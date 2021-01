TN Bets projection: Raiders may have most expensive tickets, beer Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32s 30 Jan 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

TN Bets projection: Raiders may have most expensive tickets, beer The Raiders may have the most expensive ticket prices once fans are allowed in the stadium, according to projections from the sports betting website TN Bets.

SPORTS BETTING SITE...MOST-EXPENSIVE TICKET...ONCE FANS ARE ALLOWED TOATTEND GAMES...'T-N BETS'...CAME UP WITH THE NUMBERS AFTERANALYZING TEAM MARKETINGREPORTS..THEY PROJECT...THE RAIDERS WILL HAVE THEMOST-COSTLY TICKET AND BEER...THE TEAM IS ALSO TIED....FOR THE MOST-EXPENSIVE HOTDOG, AS WELL.."T-N BETS" SAYS...IT WILL COST YOU MORE THAN "2HUNDRED 36" DOLLARS TO ATTEND ARAIDERS GAME..