WHO investigation team visits Wuhan market

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan visited Baishazhou market, the large wholesale market in the central Chinese city.

Sunday (January 31) is the third day of field visits for the team after they came out of quarantine on Thursday.

On Friday (January 29) and Saturday (January 30), the team visited hospitals and an exhibition commemorating early efforts to battle the outbreak in Wuhan, which included a 76-day lockdown of the city of 11 million.

The team plans to visit labs, more markets and hospitals during its two weeks in Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified in late 2019.

The WHO-led probe has been plagued by delays, concern over access and bickering between Beijing and Washington.