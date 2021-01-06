China DENIES Entry to World Health Organization

A World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating Covid-19 has been denied entry into China.
The WHO members were due to investigate the origins of Covid-19 in the city of Wuhan.
The virus was first detected in late 2019, with the outbreak linked to a wet market in the city.
The WHO said the problem to gaining entry into the country was a lack of visa clearances.
Beijing had agreed to the investigation in December after months of intense negotiations.
