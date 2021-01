13,052 fresh COVID infections in India, over half-a-million vaccinated

India reported 13,052 new COVID-19 cases and 13,965 discharges in last 24 hours.

The COVID tally of the country stood at 1,07,46,183 with 1,68,784 active cases.

Over a half a million people have been vaccinated in India for COVID-19 by January 30.Total of 1,04,23,125 patients have been recovered across the country.

With 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 1,68,784.