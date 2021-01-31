Kate urges parents to ‘look after’ their mental health during pandemic

The Duchess of Cambridge has appealed to parents to “look after” themselves during this “hugely challenging time” in a video message to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.Kate also said mothers and fathers need to be “the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care” in her address.She has supported the annual initiative since it was launched in 2015 – to highlight the importance of children and young people’s mental health – by Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity of which she is royal patron.
