Disappointed to see Sharad Pawar's tweets on farm laws: Agriculture Minister

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar reacted on Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's recent tweets on farm laws.

He said that after reading Pawar's tweet he got disappointed and said that farm laws have been introduced to provide better price of crop to farmers.

He also emphasised that the farm bills don't affect APMS. "Sharad Pawar Sahab is a big leader.

When he was agriculture minister he tried to bring the same reforms. But his today's tweets have saddened me.

I would like to say that farm reform bills will ensure farmers get better price of their produce," he said.