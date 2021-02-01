Hear defected North Korean diplomat's prediction about Kim Jong Un

Ryu Hyeon-woo had been part of the North Korean elite until his defection in 2019.
Speaking exclusively with CNN’s Paula Hancocks, Ryu opens up about the decision to flee the totalitarian state and the North Korea nuclear issue.
Ryu Hyeon-woo had been part of the North Korean elite until his defection in 2019.
Speaking exclusively with CNN’s Paula Hancocks, Ryu opens up about the decision to flee the totalitarian state and the North Korea nuclear issue.
Then-President Donald Trump in 2019 offered North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One following their Vietnam..
A report says North Korean hackers tried to hack Pfizer’s computer systems. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.