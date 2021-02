Making a difference through technology

YOU'LL ONLY SEE THISNEXT STORY ON 41 ACTIONNEWS.IT COMBINES MOVIETHEATER TECHNOLOGYWITH FIGHTING COVID-19IN LONG TERM CAREFACILITIES.AS PART OF OUR WE SEEYOU SERIES - 41 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN SHOWS US HOW ADONATION FROM A KANSASCOMPANY IS MAKING ADIFFERENCE.I WAS HERE WHEN SONICEQUIPMENT DELIVERED ANAIR SANITATION MACHINETO MERRIAM GARDENSLONG TERM CARE FACILITYBEHIND ME.A REALIZATION OF ONEKANSAS BUSINESSOWNER'S DREAM - EVEN IFHE WASN'T HERE TO SEEIT.SONIC EQUIPMENTUSUALLY UNLOADSMACHINES FOR MOVIETHEATERS.THIS DELIVERY IS GOINGTO A LONG TERM CAREFACILITY.WHEN COVID-19 FORCEDTHEATERS TO CLOSE - ONEOF THE OWNERS OF THEIOLA- KANSAS BASEDCOMPANY PIVOTED.SONIC FOUND A WAY TOUSE U-V LIGHT FROMMOVIE PROJECTORS TODISINFECT THE AIR.THIS MACHINE SUCKS AIRIN THROUGH A FILTER -BLASTS IT WITH UV-CLIGHT."the UV disinfection chamber ishere."THEN PUMPS IT BACK INTOTHE ROOM.Chris Stevens // Sonic EquipmentVPof Services"The energy goes into thevirus and actually scramblesthe RNA.

So it stops it frombeing able to replicate."Mike Burns // President and CEOofAuBurn Pharmacies"We started talking aboutthese devices and the lightbulb went on, no punintended,"MIKE BURNS BOUGHT ANDDONATED THIS MACHINETO MERRIAM GARDENSHEALTHCARE AND REHABCENTER.BURNS IS PRESIDENT OFAUBURN PHARMACIES -WHICH HAS LOCATIONSDEDICATED TO STRICTLYSERVING LONG TERM CAREFACILITIES LIKE THIS ONE.Mike Burns // President and CEOofAuBurn Pharmacies"Sadly we've lost those livesand without having to be thereto hold their hand or even benear them.

We gotta get through COVID-19" THIS DISINFECTING MACHINE - PAIRED WITH VACCINES - MEANS THE FACILITY WILL SOON ALLOW VISITORS BACK INSIDE. Levi Davis // Merriam Gardens Healthcare and Rehab Center "This is their home and we're just here to help them through their lives each day and give them the care they need." UNFORTUNATELY - THE MAN BEHIND SONIC'S PIVOT - STAN HAYS - DIED FROM COVID JUST AFTER CHRISTMAS. Chris Stevens // Sonic Equipment VP of Services "Yes, he's smiling down on us, we can only hope." Mike Burns // President and CEO of AuBurn Pharmacies "I'm sure he's here with us in spirit." MAKING THIS DELIVERY ONE OF SONIC'S MOST MEMORABLE. THIS IS WHAT STAN HAYS WANTED TO SEE - HIS COMPANY MAKING A DIFFERENCE FOR FAMILIES WHO HAVE LOVED ONES IN A LONG TERM CARE FACILITY. DISINFECTING THE AIR CAN ELIMINATE SOME OF THE RISK ASSOCIATED WITH HAVING VISITORS AND OTHER PEOPLE INSIDE. IN WHAT OTHER WAYS DOES SONIC HOPE TO USE THIS TECHNOLOGY? MOVIES ARE IN ITS BLOOD. SONIC EQUIPMENT IS IN TALKS WITH SOME CHAINS ABOUT INSTALLING THESE AIR SANITIZING MACHINES IN MOVIE THEATERS.