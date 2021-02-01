Starmer meets victims of cladding scandal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has met with victims of the cladding scandal in South East London.

Labour are urging the government to create a national task force on cladding to establish the extent of dangerous cladding and to prioritise buildings accordingly.

More than three-and-a-half years after the Grenfell Tower fire, Labour is calling on the government to protect leaseholders.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn