Starmer meets victims of cladding scandal
Starmer meets victims of cladding scandal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has met with victims of the cladding scandal in South East London.

Labour are urging the government to create a national task force on cladding to establish the extent of dangerous cladding and to prioritise buildings accordingly.

More than three-and-a-half years after the Grenfell Tower fire, Labour is calling on the government to protect leaseholders.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn