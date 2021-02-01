Black Lives Matter Movement Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The movement was nominated by Norwegian MP Petter Eide "for their struggle against racism and racially motivated violence.".

BLM's call[s] for systemic change have spread around the world, forcing other countries to grapple with racism within their own societies, Norwegian MP Petter Eide, via CNN.

The movement started in 2012 after the death of Trayvon Martin in Florida.

It was reignited following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police last May.

The Black Lives Matter movement tweeted a response upon hearing the news of its nomination.

Eide says people have messaged him, calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "violent organization.".

... These arguments were the same when Martin Luther King received the prize in 1964, or when Mandela received it in 1993, Norwegian MP Petter Eide, via CNN.

It is not a strong argument.

If some elements of the movement may have been violent, that is not a reason to blame the whole movement, Norwegian MP Petter Eide, via CNN.

According to a 2020 report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, .

About 93% of U.S. racial justice protests have been peaceful since the death of George Floyd