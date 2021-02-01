Senate Republicans Introduce $618 Billion COVID-19 Relief Proposal

The counterproposal to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan was revealed on Feb.

1.

It would provide $160 billion for vaccines, testing and PPE.

Weekly $300 unemployment payments would be extended until July.

Lower-income Americans would receive $1,000 stimulus checks with dependents and children receiving an additional $500 each.

Sen.

Susan Collins and nine of her colleagues will meet with Biden to discuss the stimulus plan.

[We] recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis, Republican senators, via statement.

Democrats think the bill is too small.

We cannot do the mistake of 2009 where they whittled down the program so that the amount of relief was so small that the recession lasted four or five years, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, via statement.

Republicans say the president must be willing to compromise with the GOP to uphold his pledge to be a bipartisan president