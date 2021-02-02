India's first 'amputee clinic' launched at Chandigarh PGIMER

An 'amputee clinic,' the first of its kind in India, was launched in Chandigarh.

With the aim of improving amputation patient care by providing a collection of services under one roof with significant coordination, clinic was formally inaugurated by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Prof Jagat Ram on February 01.

"This initiative will attempt to provide appropriate management to amputees to guide them in their path to rehabilitation in society and will support patients with facilities during their treatment and recovery," Prof Jagat Ram told ANI.