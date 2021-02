Hancock: We must ‘come down hard’ on coronavirus variants

Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that the aim of the UK is to “come down hard” on the South African variant of coronavirus, and to "stop its spread altogether".

The health secretary also told MPs that new cases of mutations had been discovered in Bristol and Liverpool.

Report by Blairm.

