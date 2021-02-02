Most Americans look at 2021 as a do-over for health and wellness goals

Americans are more determined than ever to reach their 2021 goals, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans revealed 58% of respondents have set health and wellness goals for themselves this coming year.And 67% of those respondents said their experience in 2020 made them more determined to achieve their goals in 2021.Why might that be?

Results found 66% of respondents had significant goals they were hoping to accomplish during 2020, but most were derailed without hitting their targets.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of The Vitamin Shoppe in partnership with WW (formerly Weight Watchers), the survey delved into why that might be — and how that affected their 2021 goal setting.Unsurprisingly, spending the majority of 2020 in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the top event holding respondents back from accomplishing their 2020 goals (52%).And 68% of respondents would like 2021 to count as a "do-over" for 2020 — with the top thing they want another chance on is accomplishing the goals they originally set in 2020 (47%)But those setbacks have positively influenced respondents' 2021 goals: 76% of those who set health and wellness goals for the upcoming year said they're more reasonable than they may have been in the past.And 83% of those are optimistic they can achieve them — with 45% saying they're "very" optimistic they'll be able to accomplish their health and wellness goals in 2021.Still, 92% of Americans surveyed agreed that 2020 allowed them to improve some aspects of their health and wellness such as: focusing on a healthier lifestyle including proper sleep and food choices (46%) and spending more time with family (43%).Americans said the following would be more important to them heading into 2021: science-backed approaches to health and well-being (49%), taking more "me time" (41%) and actively trying to remember to be more present in the moment (37%)."While last year may be a do-over year for many people, this survey also shows that people are aiming to take the lessons of a very challenging year and turn them into healthier, more positive habits in 2021," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, which recently linked with WW for a new line of supplements and a retail partnership."For example, 77% of respondents are taking a more proactive role in health and wellness decisions for themselves and their families.

I believe this pandemic has turned wellness from a trend into a fundamental part of people's lives and priorities."The survey also revealed 63% of Americans surveyed believe they'll need support and help to reach their 2021 goals.For those who turned to resources during the course of 2020 (57%), with the goal of becoming more knowledgeable about health and wellness, the biggest sources for information and support were nutrition or fitness professionals (49%) and technology and apps (49%)."It's not about what happens over the course of 12 months, but instead about lasting and meaningful experiences that move us forward for years to come," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO, WW International, Inc."People have entered 2021 with a fresh perspective, renewed sense of optimism and are reprioritizing what they value and want in their life.

With our newly launched partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, together, we're here for the 63% of Americans who don't want to embark on their wellness journeys alone."