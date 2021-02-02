Senate Republicans Meet With President Biden to Discuss COVID-19 Relief

Indiana Senator Todd Young was one of 10 senators who met with President Biden Monday to discuss a more targeted proposal than the $1.9 trillion plan put forth by the White House.

Senate republicans - that met with president biden at the white house monday night say - they will keep working with the administration - on a covid-19 relief package.... republicans have made a 600- billion dollar counter- proposal.... both plans call for funding for vaccine distribution - testing - and p-p- e supplies.... senator todd young of indiana sharing his thoughts today - on how both sides of capitol hill need to work together - in order to help americans during these tough times.... i think theres real solutions ideally will be developed in a bi partisan fashion the process of working together to unify not only our leadership but our country.

President biden has consistently called for bipartisanship in covid-19 relief negotiations.... but the biden administration is also cautioning*against passing a plan that is too small....