Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 4, 2021

Senate Republicans Meet With President Biden to Discuss COVID-19 Relief

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Senate Republicans Meet With President Biden to Discuss COVID-19 Relief
Senate Republicans Meet With President Biden to Discuss COVID-19 Relief

Indiana Senator Todd Young was one of 10 senators who met with President Biden Monday to discuss a more targeted proposal than the $1.9 trillion plan put forth by the White House.

Senate republicans - that met with president biden at the white house monday night say - they will keep working with the administration - on a covid-19 relief package.... republicans have made a 600- billion dollar counter- proposal.... both plans call for funding for vaccine distribution - testing - and p-p- e supplies.... senator todd young of indiana sharing his thoughts today - on how both sides of capitol hill need to work together - in order to help americans during these tough times.... i think theres real solutions ideally will be developed in a bi partisan fashion the process of working together to unify not only our leadership but our country.

President biden has consistently called for bipartisanship in covid-19 relief negotiations.... but the biden administration is also cautioning*against passing a plan that is too small....

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

Senate Spars Over Pandemic Aid

Senate Spars Over Pandemic Aid

HuffPost NOW News

Senate Democrats are pressing forward to pass COVID-19 relief — with or without Republicans.