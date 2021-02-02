Andrew Yang Tests Positive for COVID-19

New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced the news in a statement on Tuesday.

After testing negative as recently as this weekend, today I took a COVID rapid test and received a positive result, Andrew Yang, via 'New York Post'.

The former presidential candidate said that he is only experiencing “mild symptoms” and is otherwise “in good spirits.”.

I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits.

I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor, Andrew Yang, via 'New York Post'.

He also assured his followers that his team has “begun the contact tracing process” in order to mitigate any additional infections.

Our team has begun the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with me.

Our safety protocols require staffers who participate in in-person campaign activities get tested on a weekly basis, Andrew Yang, via 'New York Post'.

Yang plans to attend “as many virtual events as possible” and will coordinate with his team to continue his campaign for mayor.

When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city’s future, Andrew Yang, via 'New York Post'