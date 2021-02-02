Moxie movie - Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Josephine Langford, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Moxie movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother's rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.

Based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu.

Directed by Amy Poehler starring Hadley Robinson, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Lauren Tsai, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Charlie Hall, Sabrina Haskett, Ike Barinholtz, Marcia Gay Harden, Amy Poehler release date March 3, 2021 (on Netflix)