Charles Leclerc green lights Scuderia Ferrari’s 2021 season, Test Day 2

At 9.30 on the dot this morning, Charles Leclerc drove out of the pits at Fiorano for an installation lap in the 2018 SF71H, thus getting Scuderia Ferrari’s 2021 season properly underway.

The Monegasque was back at the wheel 44 days on from the final Grand Prix of 2020, held on 13 December in Abu Dhabi.

Today, he was able to get down to work again with the team, reacquainting himself with procedures and driving a Formula 1 car for over 100 laps.

On Charles’ programme were practice starts and work aimed at the new championship and pre-season testing which takes place in mid-March.