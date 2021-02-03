Could Steve Bannon Be Charged in NY State Even After His Pardon From Former Pres. Trump?
One-time Chief Strategist to former President Trump, Stephen Bannon, may be facing charges filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office nearly two weeks after being pardoned.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.