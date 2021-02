Bigg Boss 10 fame Swami Om passes away due to the side effects of Covid | Oneindia News

Bigg Boss 10 fame Swami Om passed away today at his residence in Ghaziabad.

The reports suggest that Swami Om contracted Coronavirus three months ago.

Though he tested negative for the virus subsequently, his health deteriorated due to the side effects.

His last rites were performed at NigamBodh Ghat in Delhi at around 1:30 pm today.

