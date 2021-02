Kangana calls activist Greta Thunberg 'spoilt brat' for backing farmers' protest

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday called Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg dumb and a spoilt brat for tweeting in favour of the farmers' protest in India.

