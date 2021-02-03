Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweet in support of farmers' protest: What did they say| Oneindia News

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended support to the farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the controversial agricultural laws.

The teen activist's tweet came hours after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article that highlighted the government's latest crackdown on the agitating farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

The tweet sent the singer trending on Twitter with thousands of responses including one from actor Kangana Ranaut.

#FarmersProtest #GretaThunberg #Rihanna