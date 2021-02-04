Rihanna Vs Indian Celebs: Who said what, who is winning the twitter battle? | Oneindia News

A very warm welcome to this episode of News Audit on oneindia English with me Anubhuti Gaur.

As the farmers protests continue at Delhi's borders, Popstar Rihanna's 6 words of tweet has unleased a storm.

She tweeted 'Why aren’t we talking about this?”, has left many Indian celebs fuming.

Well the Indian Govt was quick to react as her tweet unleashed a series of tweets with the Indian celebs giving back with hashtags, #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda – tweeting their support for the government and their displeasure over Rihanna’s tweet.

It's not just Rihanna but Teen activist Greta Thunberg, former Adult film star Mia khalifa, and even Kamala Harris's neice lent their support to Farmers' protest.

But the Indian Celebs were quick to hit back.

#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda