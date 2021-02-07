Rihanna Vs Indian Celebs: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's advice to Sachin Tendulkar | Oneindia News

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday urged cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking about any other field.

Remember Sachin was one of the Indian celebs who backed the Modi Govt and expressed his displeasure over Rihanna's tweet in support of farmers' protest.

Pawar was quoted as saying 'Many people have reacted sharply to the stand by them (Indian celebrities).

I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field.'

