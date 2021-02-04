Diljit honours Rihanna with a song after her support for the farmers' protest | Oneindia News

After Rihanna's tweet in support of farmers protest unleashed a storm in India with a number of Union Minsiters like Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javedkar and celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kangana and others tweeting, after the Govt dubbed the international support and hashtags in support of farmers protest as propaganda that threatens national unity, another celebrity who has been at the forefront of defending the farmers protest dedicated his song to the pop star Rihanna.

None other than Diljit Dosanjh has shown his appreciation for global popstar Rihanna by releasing a new song titled RiRi in her honour.

