Watch: Rakesh Tikait’s response to support from Rihanna, other celebs

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait responded to support from global celebs and said that he does not know them.

This comes after Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and a host of others had tweeted drawing attention to the plight of the farmers.

Meanwhile, a delegation of opposition legislators visited the Ghazipur border.

MPs from TMC, SAD, NCP, DMK were among the leaders who visited the border.

They lashed out at the Delhi police and the Centre for cutting water and electricity connection in the protest sites.

Watch the full video for all the details.